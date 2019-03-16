Book highlighting Modi govt's decision launched

New Delhi, March 16 (PTI) A Marathi book highlightingthe decisions taken by the Modi government, including on taxation and economy, was launched on Saturday in the national capital. The book, "Rashtriya Pratham Namo Sarvotam", is written by chartered accountant Anand Deodhar, who is the brother of BJP national secretary Sunil V Deodhar. "I have tried to dismantle the false propaganda against the decisions of the Modi government. I have covered various topics such as the National Herald issue... I tried to educate the people about the case," Anand Deodhar said at the launch of his book in Constitution Club of India here. In his book, which will soon be translated in Hindi and English, Deodhar has also highlighted NOTA and the "falling" quality of Indian media. PTI AMP AAR