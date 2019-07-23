Book on history, achievements of Fire and Fury Corps released

Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) A book showcasing the history and achievements of the Fire and Fury Corps which guards the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, was released on Tuesday.The coffee table book titled 'Fire and Fury Corps -- Saga of Valour, Fortitude and Sacrifice', documents the courage and bravery of the Fire and Fury Warriors and portrays the rich heritage and ethos of the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.The book was released in Leh by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh in the year when the nation is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.The spokesperson said the book, which is a repository of exemplary valour and utmost dedication to the nation, also brings to the fore the numerous sagas of great courage, supreme sacrifices and other hitherto hidden facets of soldiering displayed by the Corps in various wars."The book also covers the serenity and mysticism of Ladakh and its people, as a tribute to the symbiotic relationship shared by the Indian Army and the people of Ladakh region," he added. PTI MIJ NSDNSD