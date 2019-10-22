Book on political, historical events from 1947-2019 in J-K released

Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) A new book looks at the riveting history of Jammu and Kashmir from the time of its political and geographic consolidation to the abrogation of the state's special status.'Ten Studies in Kashmir: History and Politics' by educationist and Padma Shri recipient Prof K N Pandit was released at a function at the Jammu University.The book, which comes after the scrapping of Article 370 provisions in August, will shed light on the happenings from 1947 till the revocation of special status of the state.Pandit has taught in various universities in Kashmir, Tehran and Japan, and has headed the Centre for Central Asian studies."Over the years the people of Kashmir valley have developed empathy for radical Islam. More and more people are looking towards Saudi Arabia as a socio-cultural centre with marked wahhabi undertones," the books says.In the book, Pandit has described complexities in various aspects of contemporary Kashmir history, issues such as the genesis of the Kashmir crises, its roots and ramifications and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and the Kashmir debate in the UN.Pandit has written six books and translated several books in various languages. The latest book has been brought out by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and released by vice-chancellors of various universities. PTI AB ANBANB