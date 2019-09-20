Book to explore history of medicine

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A new book will trace the origins of path-breaking experiments and discoveries in the evolution of science and medicine spanning over 2,500 years and several geographies, publisher Puffin Books announced.Written by bestselling author Roopa Pai, the book, titled "From Leeches to Slug Glue: 25 Explosive Ideas that Made (and Are Making) Modern Medicine" will hit stands on September 28. In its 25 chapters, the book explores breakthroughs like vaccination, anaesthesia, X-rays and the germ theory, apart from revolutionary ideas like compassionate care for the mentally ill and mandatory hand-washing for surgeons. "When I chose this topic to write about, I had no idea that the research would be so enjoyable, or that the story would be so absorbing. I have tried to convey my own wonder and awe to the readers of the book, and I hope they will be just as captivated as I was," the author said.Chronicling the journeys of some dedicated and extraordinary men and women, the book also offers a glimpse into how science and medicine have advanced through the ages, across continents. "This is a critical and must-read book for young and old to realise how much of our largely disease-free lives, and safe, effective and pain-free surgical interventions we owe to the brilliant and dedicated men and women of centuries past, who ushered in the young science of modern medicine," the publisher said in a statement. PTI MAH TRSTRS