BookMyShow, Coca-Cola Arena sign 5-year deal

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Online ticketing platform BookMyShow Monday said it has entered into a five-year partnership with the Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena -- the city's biggest multipurpose indoor arena. As the founding and preferred ticketing partner for all live entertainment experiences at the Coca-Cola Arena, BookMyShow will deliver international content while being the go-to platform for tickets to all live events at the arena across UAE, a statement said. "The landmark deal is at the core of the India-headquartered, global entertainment platform's entry into the Middle East and is the first such global arena partnership by the company," it added. No financial details of the partnership were disclosed. Ashish Hemrajani, founder and chief executive officer of BookMyShow, said Middle East is a critical yet under-served market when it comes to entertainment experiences for consumers. "The partnership with the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai will enable us to bring the best of the world's and India's entertainment experiences to consumers in the Middle East," he added. The Coca-Cola Arena is an indoor venue with a capacity of 17,000 people. The partnership will kick off with popular Irish pop vocal band Westlife's 'Twenty Tour' on August 29.