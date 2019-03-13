BookMyShow Sells Over 1 Million Tickets for Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel in Opening Weekend

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Contributes 48% to the film's overall India collections BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination, has sold over a staggering 1 million tickets for the recently released Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel in its opening weekend. BookMyShow's net contribution to the film's overall box office collection stands at an impressive 48%. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693585/BookMyShow_Logo.jpg )One of the most anticipated films of this year, Captain Marvel, has been talk of the town since the end-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War which released last year. The first solo female Superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; fans have been eagerly waiting to catch the origin story of the mightiest and powerful Captain Marvel and discover the all-important bridge to the upcoming finale in the series, Avengers: Endgame.Speaking about the response that the film has received, Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow said, "BookMyShow saw a phenomenal response for Captain Marvel, with ticket sales crossing the 1 million mark in the 3-day opening weekend itself. Captain Marvel has been one of the most-awaited films of the year, and rightly so, given she is seen as one of the most powerful Superheroes in the world of Marvel and the film's relevance to the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. We are honoured to contribute almost half of the film's total India business, reinforcing our leadership position as India's leading entertainment destination. We anticipate the film to keep attracting more audiences in the weeks to come.""Marvel films have always struck a special chord with Indian fans across the country and the phenomenal audience response to a new Superhero like Captain Marvel is a reflection of the popularity and the fan base that Marvel enjoys in India. We are always looking to offer unforgettable cinematic experiences to our fans and our long standing partnership with BookMyShow is one such association that helps us engage with them in a more effective manner," said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India.About BookMyShow Launched in 2007, BookMyShow, owned and operated by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, is India's leading entertainment destination and the one-stop shop for every out-of-home entertainment need. The firm is present in over 650 towns and cities in India and works with partners across the industry to provide unmatched entertainment experiences to millions of customers. Over the years, the company has evolved from a purely online ticketing platform for movies across 6,000 screens, to end-to-end management of live entertainment events including music concerts, live performances, theatricals, sports and more, all accomplished at par with global standards.BookMyShow has also built India's largest organic reviews and ratings engine for movies and has driven technology innovations, such as the m-ticket and Movie Mode, impacting tens of millions of users and the industry at large. With continued support from investors including TPG Growth, Stripes Group, SAIF Partners, Accel and Network18, BookMyShow is invested in providing the best user experience, whether on ground or online. Demonstrating category leadership, BookMyShow has grown beyond India with operations in Dubai, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Singapore amongst others. The Mumbai-headquartered company counts Ticket Green, Eventifier, Fantain, Masti Tickets, Townscript and Burrp amongst its key investments in the sector. BookMyShow is also committed to society at large, by way of its charity initiative BookASmile, which provides entertainment experiences to the underprivileged. For more information, please visit http://www.bookmyshow.comSource: BookMyShow PWRPWR