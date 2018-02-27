BookMyShow to produce Disney musical Aladdin here

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) After the successful staging of the Beauty and the Beast musical, Disney is all set to bring the Broadway version of Aladdin for the domestic market and has tied up with ticketing platform BookMyShow to produce it.

The Broadway-style musical will be staged from April 20 in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

The company had already executed two seasons of Beauty and the Beast in Mumbai and New Delhi.

"Beauty and the Beast was successful for us... There was a lot of demand from the audience and we are now unveiling Aladdin.

"It is a universal story, told across platforms and it has always been received well, whether it is animation or books and publishing content. We feel that the story resonates well with the audience here," Disney India country head Abhishek Maheshwari told PTI here.

The company, which typically follows a licensing model for such shows globally, plans to focus on one show at a time, he said.

Aladdin has presence in the US, Britain, Australia and Japan. "The best way we have found to do justice to these shows in different markets is to work with local partners, who have a deeper capability set in the local market, a deeper understanding of the local audiences," he said.

Asked if the company would be adapting the shows to regional languages, he said, "it is a discussion we are having and there is no such plan as yet."

On launching more Broadway musicals from the Disney stable, Maheshwari said, "we hope to continue this journey but have no specific plans or names (other shows) as of now."

According to BookMyShow founder and chief executive officer Ashish Hemrajani, the live entertainment standards here are rapidly catching up with the rest of the world.

"The Indian version of Aladdin promises to be an extravagant visual feast, filled with music, joy, and loads of theatrical magic," he said.