Books by authors Satya Vyas, Vijai Trivedi dominate Hindi Bestseller List

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Author Satya Vyas and Vijai Trivedi dominated the fiction and non-fiction categories respectively in the recently released Hindi bestseller list.The Dainik Jagran and Nielsen Bookscan bestseller list, from April to June, included 10 books each in four categories -- fiction, non-fiction, poetry and translation.The fiction list topped by noted crime writer Surendra Mohan Pathak's 300th novel "Qahar", featured three books by Vyas -- "Banaras Talkies", "Chaurasi" and "Dilli Darbar.Leading the non-fiction list was writer Ashok Kumar Pandey's "Kashmirnama", closely followed by Ajeet Bharti's "Bakar Puran". Also making the cut were three books by senior journalist and author Vijai Trivedi -- "Har Nahi Manoonga: Ek Atal Jeevan Gatha", "Yada Yada hi Yogi" and "BJP: Kal Aaj aur Kal".The poetry section was dominated by works of eminent poet Rahat Indori and poet-lyricist Piyush Mishra. Both poets had two novels each on the list -- "Naraz" and "Do Kadam aur Sahi" by Indori followed by Mishra's "Tum Meri Jaan Ho Raziya Bi" and "Kuchh Ishq Kiya Kuchh Kam Kiya".Hindi translations of several bestselling English works were also part of the list.Led by the translation of Chetan Bhagat's "The Girl in Room 105", the list also featured Amish Tripathi's "Sita: Warrior of Mithila", former president A P J Abdul Kalam's autobiography "Meri Jeevan Yatra" and Arundhati Roy's "Ek Tha Doctor, Ek Tha Sant". PTI MG TRSTRS