Books give true knowledge, broaden understanding: I&B ministry secy

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Internet may give you information but books provide true knowledge and broaden one's understanding, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Amit Khare said Saturday. He was speaking at the World Book Fair which began here Saturday. Khare, who released seven books of the Publications Division of the I&B Ministry, said the division was instrumental in spreading Indian literature abroad. "While one may get information from the internet, one always comes to books to attain true knowledge and broaden one's understanding," he said. Appreciating the work done by the Publications Division, the official said, "The division not only gives opportunities to good writers from across the length and breadth of country, but also helps spread Indian literature abroad". The seven books which were released are "Bapu ke ashirwaad" a compilation dedicated to the importance of thoughts and their possible impact in dealing with everyday life's tribulations, "2500 years of Buddhism" an inclusive account of Buddhism in the last 2,500 years, "Portraits of Strength" salutes bravery against odds, "Hindi Swadesh Mein Aur Videsh Mein" coming of age of Hindi language and its literature beyond the country. Quintessential children's books "Rang Birangi Kahaniya", "Badal ki Sair" and those related to nature - "Aao Paryavaran Bachayen aur Dhra ko Swarg Bnayen" were also released at the fair.