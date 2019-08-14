Books on military families from child's point of view

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A new book series offers a peek into the pleasures and pressures of life of military families from a child's point of view - from moving to making new friends, deployment, homecoming, patriotism, and tender family moments.Three books in the "Our Amazing Armed Forces" series -- "My Mother is in the Indian Air Force", "My Father is in the Indian Army" and "My Sister is in the Indian Navy" -- by Arthy Muthanna Singh and Mamta Nainy celebrate the real superheroes who have devoted their lives towards securing the nation.The books, published by Puffin, offer young readers trivia and fun facts about the Indian Armed forces."There is so little written about the nitty-gritty of an armed forces person's family life - the frequent postings all across the country, the non-family postings, the anxiety of waiting, the temporary duties far away, the change of schools for the children, making new friends," says Singh."The three books were written with the idea of introducing children to the Indian armed forces and what it takes to be in them, not just for those who wear the uniform but for their families as well," says Nainy.Another book "Rattu and Poorie's Adventures in History" relives the uprising of 1857.In a bizarre turn of events, Rattu and her bullying older sister, Poorie, come face-to-face with two 19th-century soldiers. Thus begins their journey back to the uprising of 1857, on which they encounter Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, Nana Sahib of Kanpur, Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar and many more personalities.Written by Parvati Sharma, the book is published by Puffin. PTI ZMN RBRB