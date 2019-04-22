Boost for “Make in India” at BLECH India 2019 in Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)BLECH India 2019, an exhibition that will boost the Make in India initiative, one of countrys premier development programmes, will be held at Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon (East), Mumbai, this week from 25th to 27th April 2019.The exhibition will focus on various technical aspect of creating products with Sheet Metal Work. The event provides an ideal opportunity to present your products to this booming market and establish successful business relations, both with customers of machine tools and with potential local agents or partners for joint ventures.BLECH India 2019 will showcase some extra-ordinary innovation in the field of Automation & Robotics, Environment Protection and Recycling, CAD/CAM systems and data processing, Factory and Warehouse equipments to name a few. Rajan Sharma, organiser of BLECH India 2019 in India and Director of Inter Ads Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. said, India is on the way to becoming a manufacturing location of global status and the country is one of the worlds largest machine tool markets. The countrys rising importance means that many users and manufacturers of machine tools focus resources on developing their position in India. Next to the huge market potential, the high level of investment by foreign companies is a good indicator for the subcontinents attractiveness not only to global players but also to mid-tier suppliers of sheet metal machines, tools and systems. BLECH India 2019 provides an ideal platform to manufacturers as well as suppliers to do business together. This year, we expect 200 plus registered participants from all over the world which is a 30% growth as compared to the last edition. We also expect the footfalls to go up this year. Few of the prominent names showcasing innovative products this year are Laser Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mehta CAD/CAMSystem Pvt. Ltd., Amada India Pvt. Ltd., An Innovative International Ltd., Berlin Machine Corporation, Suzhou Han's SonguIntelligent Equipment Co.Ltd., Hans Laser Smart Equipment Group, Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., ADK Engineering & Solutions, Trumpf India Pvt. Ltd., Suresh Indu Laser, MSC Software, Sahajanand Laser, Bejing Top International Co. Ltd. etc. The visitors profile for the BLECH India 2019 will consists of Managing Directors, Technical experts; Top level Design individuals, which will form around 56% of the total visitors. The Indian Market ScenarioIndias growth in future will have a sizeable contribution to the global economy. The country has been investing hugely in the Manufacturing sector that will not only boost long term economic stability but also create job opportunities for educated masses of India. India has recently been able to showcase its potential on the world forum as it has a population of more than 1.2 billion, which in itself is a huge market for any international company to set up their brand in India. For extensive information on the exhibition, please visit: www.blechindia.com/2019/english/blech-india/about.Image 1: BLECH India 2019Image 2: BLECH India 2019 PWRPWR