BOPEE chairman briefs J-K Guv about functioning of board

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) The chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE), M A Bukhari, met Governor Satya Pal Malik here Wednesday and briefed him about the functioning of the board, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said. Bukhari also briefed the Governor about the schedule of conduct of entrance tests and process of making selection of candidates for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses in the state, the spokesman said. He said Malik emphasised maintenance of high standards of professionalism in the conduct of examinations and optimum use of new technologies to bring about more efficiency, transparency and speed in organising entrance tests and in carrying out subsequent admission processes. Meanwhile, a delegation of doctors association, Jammu, led by its President Balvinder Singh separately met the Governor and requested that offence against on duty doctors or damage to hospital infrastructure may be made a non-bailable offence, the spokesman said. The delegation also requested the Governor for creation of hospital security force for safety and security of doctors and hospital property, categorisation of Medical Officers into medical officer, senior medical officer and supervising and head medical officer, and that of consultants into consultants, senior consultants and chief consultants. It also demanded positioning of one chief consultant, two senior consultants and one consultant in every district hospital. Besides, the delegation demanded that the doctors be paid salary on the basis of working hours; financial and other incentives to doctors working in far flung areas; installation of MRI machines and latest equipment for blood investigations at all district hospitals; expediting the process for identifying hard and difficult areas for selection in PG courses and the need for formulating a clear transfer policy, the spokesman said. He said the Governor assured the delegation appropriate consideration of its demands and urged them to work with dedication towards improving health care system in the state. PTI TAS AB CK