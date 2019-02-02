Border Personnel Meeting between armies of China and India held in Eastern Ladakh sector

Srinagar, Feb 2 (PTI) A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) between the armies of China and India was held in Eastern Ladakh sector on the occasion of 'Chinese Spring Festival' on Saturday, a defence spokesman said. "The meeting was conducted at Chinese BPM Huts at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD Meeting Points of Eastern Ladakh. The Indian delegation was led by Brig V K Purohit and Col S S Lamba and the Chinese delegation by Senior Colonel Bai Min and Colonel Song Zhang Li," the spokesman said. He said the meeting commenced with saluting the national flags by the delegation members. "This was followed by the ceremonial address comprising exchange of greetings, wishes and vote of thanks. The address reflected the mutual desire for maintaining and improving relations at the functional level at the border," he said. The spokesman said a cultural programme, showcasing Chinese culture and traditions, was also organised. "The delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border. Both sides also sought to build on the mutual," he said. Meanwhile, Northern Army chief Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visited the headquarters of Fire & Fury Corps in Leh on Saturday. "He was briefed by Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps, on the operational readiness being maintained in the Ladakh Sector," the spokesman said. He said the Army commander appreciated the high standard of professionalism being displayed by all ranks of the Fire & Fury Corps. PTI MIJ SMNSMN