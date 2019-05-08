Born in Delhi, aware of people's issues better than Modi: Priyanka

(Eds: Updates story, adds quotes) New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday sought to strike an emotional chord with people during a road show here, saying she was born in Delhi and is empathetic towards their aspirations, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, she claimed, has been here only for five years.Holding her first road show in the national capital in support of Sheila Dikshit, the Congress candidate for Northeast Delhi constituency, Priyanka Gandhi challenged Modi to fight polls on the issues of GST, demonetisation and women security.The road show started in Seelampur, a minority-dominated area, and meandered with a sea of people towards Yamuna Vihar depot, where it culminated.Perched atop a minibus, she said, "I cannot disrespect you. We are not arrogant like the BJP. We know that you have made us what we are today.""Modi ji is in Delhi for five years. I was born in the city. I have seen every bylane. I will tell you (Modi) what the people of Delhi think. They are tired of your useless talk. You keep yourself confined to your Race Course Road residence," said Priyanka Gandhi.Seven, Race Course Road is the official residence of the prime minister. The name of the road was changed to Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016.Accusing Modi of destroying institutions and the BJP of playing politics in the name of religion, she said the prime minister was indulging in negative politics and cannot give a direct answer to questions on the work he did during his five years of governance.Raking up the issue of GST, which many say was implemented in a haphazard manner, Priyanka Gandhi said the new indirect tax regime broke the back of businessmen.The AICC general secretary also referred to the BJP's 2014 poll promises, including about providing 2 crore jobs every year.Addressing people, she asked them if they got the jobs, to which the crowd responded in negative."He (Modi) failed to protect soldiers, youth and women but who will hold him accountable and who will seek answers from him," she asked the gathering. They replied, "We will.""You have to vote and strengthen yourself. He (Modi) is destroying all institutions and they (BJP) are playing politics in name of religion. Delhi is the heart of the nation. Raise your voice... We have had enough," she said.Gandhi and Dikshit waved at the ebullient supporters who raised slogans "Desh me aandhi Priyanka Gandhi" and "Priyanka nahi ye andhi hai dusri Indira Gandhi hai".People jostled with each other to catch a glimpse of Priyanka Gandhi. Some were also showering rose petals on her as the minibus passed by them.Her cavalcade curled through the lanes on the route of the road show amid a cacophony of claps, hooting, sloganeering and drum-beating."Sanitation is the main issue here. Manoj Tiwari (the BJP MP who is seeking reelection from the seat) was never seen here. (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal cannot run the government," said Zubair Ahmed, a resident of Seelampur. PTI GVS PLB SLB BUN PR ABHABH