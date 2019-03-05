Borouge Underscores Future Growth Plans with Advanced Polyolefins Showcase at Indiaplast 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir) Borouge, a leading petrochemicals company, showcased its differentiated solutions for infrastructure, energy, packaging and agriculture applications at Indiaplast 2019. Borouges portfolio comprises a comprehensive collection of polyethylene and polypropylene materials for greenhouse and irrigation systems, consumer and industrial packaging, power grids and piping infrastructure. It also includes Anteo, the companys latest polymer for flexible packaging applications. A 20-year journey of growth Borouge is commemorating 20 years of successful business and operates the worlds largest integrated polyolefins complex in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. With an annual nameplate capacity of 4,80,000 tonnes, Borouges fifth polypropylene unit PP5 is scheduled to come on stream in 2021, increasing its total annual polyolefins production capacity to 5 million tonnes. In addition, Borouge has recently awarded three major contracts for the fourth phase of the Ruwais, UAE, petrochemicals complex expansion, which will include the worlds largest mixed-feed cracker with 1.8 million tonnes Ethylene output. The three contracts were for the FEED (Front-end Engineering and Design) contract, PMC (Project Management Contract) and License contract associated with the mixed-feed cracker complex. The mixed-feed cracker will be the fourth cracker in the Borougecomplex, and will have the overall capacity to produce olefins and aromatics using a variety of feedstocks such as Ethane, Butane and Naphtha. It will significantly enable the production of many petrochemicals building blocks, and contribute to achieving Borouges growth ambitions as well as increasing long-term security of supply. Growing with India TarmoRaudsepp, Borouges Senior Vice-President for Asia South, said, Indiaplast is an emerging platform for us to engage the industry, promote our products and identify new collaboration opportunities with our valued customers and the value chain in the Indian subcontinent. By working closely with our customers and partners, we hope to garner a deeper understanding of the specific challenges in this region to help us develop creative solutions which address these. With our ambitious growth plans, Borouge will be able to meet the increasing demand for polyolefins in India as well as our other key markets. Borouge is also marking two decades of successful operations in India, and is keen to support the Government of Indias national development initiatives by providing high quality, advanced solutions that address food safety, energy security, power reliability and crop efficiency to meet the needs of a rapidly-growing India. Sandeep Puri, Vice-President for Indian Subcontinent at Borouge, said, Our innovative end-to-end plastics solutions effectively address Indias economic and social development needs. For instance, Anteo enables the production of food packaging with superior seal performance, an important factor for consumers, convertors, brand owners and retailers looking to improve food freshness and hygiene. Our agricultural solutions also support the governments promotion of more efficient farming methods such as precision farming, which helps farmers to improve crop quality, increase yields and achieve higher profitability. With these and our other advanced solutions for the energy and infrastructure sectors such as low-loss power transmission and corrosion-resistant piping, Borouge is well positioned to ride Indias current and future waves of growth. About Borouge A joint venture between ADNOC and Borealis, Borouge is a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative plastics solutions for the energy, infrastructure, mobility, packaging, healthcare and agriculture industries. With 4.5 million tonnes of annual capacity, Borouge is the worlds largest integrated polyolefin complex, with the ambition to more than double its current capacity by 2025. Image: Famers at Borouges stall were presented with Drip Lateral samples made from the companys solutions PWRPWR