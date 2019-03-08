Bosch aims to mop up 1/3rd revenue of 2-wheeler segment from India

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Auto components major Bosch is bullish about the fast growing two-wheeler market in the country and expects to mop up one-third of the global revenue of the segment from India, said a company official.According to the company, rise in disposable income coupled with growing number of youths here looking for better riding experience would lead to growth of new generation bikes with connectivity solutions and powersports technologies.Besides, globally Bosch would continue to invest in dedicated motorcycle and powersports technologies with an aim to become the market leader in the segment, the official added."We expect about one-third of our turnover (two wheeler) would come from the Indian market...we expect it to be by 2022," Bosch Head of Two-Wheeler & Powersports Business Unit Geoff Liersch told PTI.However, Liersch did not share the present figures of India in the global two-wheeler chart of the company. In 2017, Bosch posted a revenue of Rs 10,842 crore in India. Quoting a survey, Bosch said globally demand for two-wheelers is likely to grow by over 4 per cent annually from 2017 to 2022, reaching 122 million bikes by 2022.Two-wheeler and powersports business is poised for a major growth in India, where Bosch supplies market-specific motorcycle safety and powertrain solutions to comply with regulations as well as local market trends, it said."The two-wheeler landscape today is undergoing many changes as industry players look to innovate their service offerings, said Liersch.Bosch Group is a global supplier of technology and services employing roughly 4,10,000 associates worldwide.In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and buildingtechnology. PTI KRH KRH ANUANU