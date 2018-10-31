Bosch board to consider share buyback proposal next week

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Auto components major Bosch Wednesday said its board will meet next week to consider a share buyback proposal. The company's board at its meeting scheduled to be held on November 5 shall in addition to the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018, also consider the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company, Bosch said in a regulatory filing. The Bengaluru-based company's shares Wednesday ended 1 per cent up at Rs 19,853.60 on the BSE. PTI MSS SHWSHW