Bosch to suspend production at Bidadi plant for two days next week

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Auto component major Bosch Thursday said it will suspend all manufacturing operations at Bidadi plant in Karnataka for two days on December 28-29 in order to adjust production with market demand.Considering the current market situation and reduction in the volumes due to reduction in the customers' requirement, it is proposed to suspend all manufacturing operations at the company's Bidadi Plant on December 28-29, 2018, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.There is no financial impact on account of the proposed suspension of operations, it added.