Bosnia keen on exploring areas of cooperation with India

Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) Bosnia today called for more interaction with India to identify the areas of cooperation between the two countries.

"We need more interaction at the top government and official level to identify the areas of cooperation between the two countries for strong bilateral relations," Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina in India Dr Sabit Subasic said.

He was speaking at an interactive session on Doing Business with Bosnia at the Merchants Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here.

Subasic said he had already discussed various issues with some Indian ministers to boost bilateral ties.

Describing Bosnia as "modern Kashmir", he invited Indian tourists to visit the country and enjoy its "picturesque beauty".

"With Serbia and Montenegro in East and Croatia in the North, small and beautiful Bosnia is also famous for its hydel power. Bosnia with only 4.6 million population consumes only 35 per cent of the total hydel power generated in the country. The rest it exports to neighbouring countries," Subasic said.

The envoy also urged Indian investors to explore possibilities of cooperation in the areas of wood processing, IT, textile and leather, agriculture, food processing, automobile and tourism. PTI AKB RBT