Both Houses of UP adjourned on 1st day of winter session

Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned on the first day of the winter session on Tuesday after condoling the deaths of former chief minister N D Tiwari and BJP legislator Patel Ram Kumar Verma. The Legislative Council, too, was adjourned for the day after condoling the deaths of Tiwari and Union minister Ananth Kumar. As soon as the Assembly met in the morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath read the condolence messages. Leaders of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and other parties also condoled the deaths. After observing a two-minute silence, the House was adjourned for the day by Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit. Tiwari died in New Delhi on October 18 at the age of 93 after prolonged illness. The veteran leader had served as a Union minister in several Congress governments and as the Andhra Pradesh governor. He had also served as the Uttarakhand chief minister. Verma, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Nighasan constituency, died at a hospital in Lucknow on September 30 due to ailments. He was 64 and has served as the state public works department (PWD) minister in 1991 and a cooperative minister in 1997. As soon as the Council met for the day, Chairperson Ramesh Yadav read the condolence messages and the members observed a two-minute silence. Senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar died at a hospital in Bengaluru last month at the age of 59. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the Council Ahmed Hasan and leaders of other political parties recalled Tiwari's contribution in the development of the state. Before the Upper House met, leaders of the Samajwadi Party protested near the statue of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh in the Vidhan Bhawan complex, demanding the arrest of the prime accused in the Bulandshahr violence. "The law-and-order situation in the state is very bad. The government is yet to arrest the prime accused in the murder of an inspector in the Bulandshahr violence," SP leader Hasan told reporters. Hasan said the government had announced that a CBI probe would be conducted in the Deoria-shelter-home case, which came to light in August, but no action had been taken till date. Congress lawmakers said issues like Bulandshahr violence, alleged delay in payment of cane arrears and "corruption" in recruitment drive would be raised by the Opposition during the session. At an all-party meet on Monday, Adityanath had appealed to the Opposition parties for smooth conduct of the House.