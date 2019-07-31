Bounce Completes 5 Million Rides in Bengaluru; Clocks 60k Rides a Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce, India's first and fastest growing dockless bike sharing player, has reached a significant milestone of 60,000 rides per day in Bengaluru. Within 10 months of inception, the brand has done over 5 million rides, covering 30 million kilometres. This makes Bounce one of the fastest growing shared mobility start-ups in the world, scaling on par with global players such as Lime (1MN in 5 months across 2 states in U.S.) and Bird (10 MN in one year across 100+ cities).According to the Transport Department, Bengaluru is home to over 76 lakh private vehicles, as per a late 2018 report. With the introduction of last mile bike sharing, the usage of public transportation has seen a steady increase. This 60k milestone was achieved with around 7,000 dockless scooters covering an average distance of 7-8 kms per ride. Bounce also remains one of the most affordable modes of commute offering users rides at 5 Rupees per km.Bounce's achievement stands testament to its commitment to democratise mobility through technology. Over the last few months, Bounce has not only grown phenomenally, it has also made a meaningful impact to the city of Bengaluru: Bounce bikes are making Bengaluru a public transport-friendly city. Approximately 42% of Bounce rides either originate or culminate at metro stations, which means roughly 5% of all metro commuters use Bounce as their preferred mode of commute for first and last mile connectivity. Bounce has been empowering women, who constitute more than 25% of its users. About 8% of these rides are homemakers using Bounce scooters for their day-to-day activities Bounce bike has emerged as a convenient shared mobility option that is assured, affordable and 'on-demand'. With a Bounce bike available in under 5 min walking distance across most of Bengaluru, the service is being used by people from all walks of life, including IT professionals, students and self-employed. Bounce is reducing congestion as each Bounce bike approximately removes 6.5 bikes from the roads. This reduces not only the number of vehicles on the roads, but also the carriage space for seamless commuting If 1 out of every 3 rides is made on a Bounce bike, instead of using private means of transport, it is estimated that their users have helped reduce Bengaluru's carbon emission by 2.1 Million KG CO2.Commenting on the achievement, Vivekananda H.R., CEO and Co-Founder, Bounce, said, "We are absolutely stoked by this milestone. This feat would not have been possible without the contribution of each and every member of the Bounce community, both employees and users alike. We are steadily on our way to democratising mobility in India and making Bengaluru a public transport society.""I have always believed that last mile connectivity is going to be a game changer in addressing urban traffic issues and enable smooth transition to public transportation. This achievement of Bounce within a short span of time stands as a testament to the viability and acceptance of shared mobility. I would like to congratulate Bounce on this new milestone and wish them well in all their future endeavours," said N Murali Krishna, Special Officer at DULT.About Bounce:Bounce is India's first smart dock-less urban mobility solution with a mission of making daily commute stress-free, time-saving, reliable and convenient. Founded in 2014 by Vivekananda H.R., Anil G and Varun Agni, this Bangalore based start-up aims to decongest the roads by encouraging commuters to choose public transport and provide a seamless first/last mile connectivity. With its patented key-less technology, Bounce users can pick up/drop the bikes, bicycles or electric bikes anywhere in the city at any time. The company does about 150k+ rides on a week on week basis. With strong presence in Bangalore & Hyderabad, the company looks to expand to other cities as well. PWRPWR