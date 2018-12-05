Bouncer arrested for supplying fake currency notes

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying counterfeit currency notes in and around Delhi, police said Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Siddharth, a resident of E-Block, Goyla Dairy, Delhi, they added. Fake currency notes worth Rs 2,03,100 in denomination of Rs 2000, 500 and 100 were seized from his possession, police said. On Tuesday, police received information regarding a man who was involved in supplying counterfeit currency notes in and around Delhi, a senior police officer said. Accordingly, a trap was laid at Shamshan Ghat, Sec-18, Golf Link Chowk, Dwarka, and Siddharth was caught red-handed while he came to supply the consignment to his clients, Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) said.During interrogation, he disclosed that he was working as a bouncer in a club at Punjabi Bagh, the Additional Commissioner said. Siddharth came in contact with one Pardeep, who lured him in the business of fake currency notes. He worked with Pardeep for six months and as Pardeep paid him lesser amounts, so he started working separately, the officer added.Siddharth used to print notes of all denominations and targeted the weekly markets, vendors, he said. One scanner, printer, instruments for cutting and scaling the notes, paper sheets used for printing notes were also recovered from his possession, police said. PTI NIT AMP RCJRCJ