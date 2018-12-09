Boundary walls to be raised at accident-prone spots along rail tracks: RPF DG

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Boundary walls would be raised at accident-prone spots along rail tracks to stop people from crossing in those areas, Director General of Railway Police Force (RPF) Arun Kumar said here Sunday."A large number of people cross the tracks illegally and railways conduct awareness drives on regular basis. Now, RPF teams have been directed to identify areas where people generally cross railway tracks," he told reporters here today.Kumar said after identifying such locations permanent boundary walls will be constructed.Raids were conducted across the country to bust the nexus of agents who booked rail tickets illegally through the e-ticketing system during the festival season, the officer said, adding a mobile application is being developed for the passengers to lodge their complaint in case of theft during journey.Safety and security at stations and trains will be strengthened by monitoring the suspicious activities through network of CCTV cameras being installed in a phased manner, Kumar said. PTI AG NSD