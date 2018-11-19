Bovine smuggler detained in J&K's Rajouri district

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) An alleged bovine smuggler was detained Monday under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said. Mohammad Amin, a resident of Badhoon village, has been booked and detained under PSA on the orders of district magistrate, senior superintendent of police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said. "Amin was found involved in bovine smuggling and thus threatening the peaceful atmosphere forcing authorities to detain him under the PSA," he said. The SSP said Amin was accused in four separate FIRs registered in Rajouri Police Station since last year. "A dossier for his detention was submitted to the district magistrate, who in turn issued the order which was implemented today," Manhas said. Amin has been lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu. He is the second bovine smuggler detained under PSA in the district in the last week. On November 14, Khadam Hussain of Behrote village of Thanamandi had been detained for his repeated involvement in cases of bovine smuggling in the district. PTI TAS AB INDIND