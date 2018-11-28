Bovine smuggler detained under PSA in Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) A man was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA) and detained for his alleged involvement in bovine smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said Wednesday. The accused, Mohammad Amin, is a resident of Badhoon village of Rajouri and has a number cases registered against him in the district, they said. He was found involved in bovine smuggling and thus becoming a threat to peaceful atmosphere, forcing authorities to detain him under the PSA, they added. A dossier for his detention was submitted to the district magistrate by Rajouri SSP, who in turn issued the order for his detention, they said. The accused has been sent to Kot Bhalwal Central Jai in Jammu. Another bovine smuggler was detained under the PSA a week ago. PTI AB CKCK