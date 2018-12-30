Bovine smuggler held in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was Sunday arrested for allegedly smuggling bovines in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.A pick-up truck in which six bovines were being transported to Haryana was intercepted by a few villagers, Station House Officer of Kishangarh Bas Police Station Rajesh Meena said.While two accused managed to escape, the crowd thrashed their accomplice who was taken to the hospital for treatment and later arrested, he added.Sageer failed to provide any purchase documents related to the bovines and a case was registered against him for the illegal transportation of the cattle, the officer said.The police also registered a case against five unidentified villagers on the complaint of the accused. PTI AG RHL