Bovine smuggling bids foiled in J-K, 20 cattle rescued

Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Police have foiled bids to smuggle bovines to the Kashmir valley from Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir and rescued 20 animals from two trucks as they arrested a suspected smuggler, police said Friday. A police party intercepted two trucks on the highway at Nashri area Friday and rescued 16 bovines from one of the vehicles and 4 from the other, they said. While one trucker managed to flee, the other one was arrested and a case registered, they said. PTI AB CK