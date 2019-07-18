Bovine smuggling bids foiled in J-K's Rajouri, 5 arrested

Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) Police foiled bids to smuggle bovines into the Kashmir Valley and arrested five persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Thrusday, officials said. A police team on routine checking intercepted three trucks at Salani near Rajouri town, they said, adding during their checking, 51 bovines were found loaded in them which were rescued. Drivers of the three vehicles were arrested for allegedly smuggling bovines and cases under relevant sections of law registered in police station Rajouri, the officials said. Another police team intercepted a vehicle and during its checking found four bovines, which were rescued, they said. Driver Mohammad Shabir, along with bovine smuggler Abdul Ghani, was arrested, the officials said. PTI AB AQS