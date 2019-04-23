Boxer Vijender declares assets worth over Rs 8.62 crore

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Ace boxer and Congress candidate from South Delhi Vijender Singh, who filed his nomination Tuesday, declared personal assets worth over Rs 8.62 crore.According to an affidavit filed by the Olympic bronze medallist, the 33-year-old has a residential property having a market value of around Rs 75 lakh in Haryana's Bhiwani.In the affidavit, the poll debutant has shown an income of Rs 45.58 lakh in the Income Tax Returns for the 2017-18 financial year, while the same was Rs 1.27 crore in 2016-17.He has jewelleries and valuables worth Rs 5 lakh and a car worth Rs 7 lakh gifted by the Haryana government, the affidavit stated.According to the affidavit, he has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 8.62 crore.The South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency has Purvanchalis and Muslims among other communities. It consists of 10 assembly constituencies - Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji,Tughlakabad and Badarpur. PTI KND DPBDPB