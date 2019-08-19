Boy, 10, killed over tying up goat outside house in UP

Bahraich (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A man allegedly hacked his brother's 10-year-old grandson to death for tying up a goat outside his house here, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening in Belbharia village of Rupaideeha area when Anul Hasan was allegedly tying up the goat outside the house of his grandfather's brother, Ishaqpol, who tried to stop him from doing so, leading to an argument between them, the police said. Ishaqpol attacked Hasan with a spade, injuring him seriously, they said. Hasan was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed, the police said. The accused was arrested, they said. PTI CORR ABN ADCK