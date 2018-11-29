Boy addicted to intoxicating fluids found dead

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy, who was reportedly addicted to intoxicating fluids, was found dead in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri Wednesday, police said. The boy's body was found hanging at a place where people leave clothes for needy persons. He was allegedly addicted to fluids and it is suspected the boy took the extreme step while he was intoxicated, they said.His parents are daily wage labourers and he had four sisters. He was a school dropout, police said. In another incident reported from southeast Delhi's Badarpur, body of a 70-year-old man was found hanging from Agra Canal Bridge. The deceased has been identified as Phenku Singh. He was undergoing treatment for depression, police said. Singh was living with his two nephews, they added. PTI SLB SRY