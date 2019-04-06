Boy assaulted by mother's partner in Kerala dies

Kochi, Apr 6 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy, who had been battling for life at a hospital near here after being brutally assaulted by his mother's partner a week ago, succumbed to wounds Saturday, doctors said.Doctors at the private medical college hospital at nearby Kolenchery said the boy, who was put on a ventilator support, stopped responding to medicines and his heartbeat stopped at 11.30 AM.His death was confirmed at 11.35 AM, they said.Doctors said police have been informed about the death of the boy for completing all legal formalities.His body has been shifted to the mortuary of the hospital.The boy was brought to the hospital in a very critical condition eight days ago.The boy was left with a cracked skull after he was hit with a stick allegedly by his mother's partner when the Class II student was trying to protect his younger brother from being beaten up.The incident occurred in Thodupuzha area of Idukki district in the wee hours on March 28.The accused, Arun Anand (36), was arrested following the incident.The culprit started kicking and beating the victim's four-year-old brother as a punishment for bed-wetting at 3 am.When the seven-year-old tried to protect his younger brother, Anand allegedly hurled the child on the ground, smashed his head against a wardrobe and used a walking stick to beat him up.The boy had suffered skull fracture, internal bleeding and lung injury, besides cuts and bruises all over his body.His brother also sustained injuries.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had visited the child on Monday and said the boy was "very critical" and was fully on ventilator support.The chief minister who held discussions with the medical team at the hospital on the boy's health and the treatment given to him had directed the hospital authorities to ensure all possible expert treatment to the boy.The government had constituted a medical board to monitor the boy's health and is bearing the expenses of the child's treatment.Anand has been arrested and booked for attempt to murder.The woman's husband died 10 months ago, after which the Anand had been staying with them. PTI TGB ROH SOMSOM