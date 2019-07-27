Boy beaten to death for stealing in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death after he was caught stealing from a house in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Friday. According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on Thursday night when the boy entered the house to commit burglary but was caught red-handed by the owners and some neighbours who allegedly thrashed him, police said.The victim, who was from the same area, was taken to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, they said.The owner of the house and five others were arrested, the police said.An FIR under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station, police said. PTI NIT PR RHL