Boy commits suicide in Himachal's Chamba

Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide Sunday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Sihunta village of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said. The incident took place in the morning, Chamba Superintendent of Police Monika Bhutunguru said. His father was present in the house at the time of the incident, she said. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the SP added. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, Bhutunguru said. The exact reason for his taking the extreme step is being ascertained, she said.