Boy dies after fire breaks out southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died allegedly after a fire broke out an electrical appliances repairing shop in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad Friday, police said. Govindpuri police station were informed about the fire following which they rushed to the spot, police said. Police said they found the shutter of the shop open and the victim's body was kept outside the shop, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) said. During enquiry, police learnt that the boy used to work as a salesman with the shop and after working late he slept inside the shop. The fire broke out in the shop and he could not come out, the officer said. A senior officer from the Delhi Fire Service, however, said they did not receive any call regarding the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered, they said. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KJKJ