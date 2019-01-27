Boy dies as fire engulf houses

Ballia, Jan 27 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy died after fire engulfed a few houses in a village here, police said Sunday.According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Pal Singh, the incident took place in Khadipur Malahichak village on Saturday night.Singh said the deceased has been identified as Ankush Sahni (7).Nearly six houses were gutted in the fire. PTI CORR NAV DVDV