scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Boy dies as fire engulf houses

Ballia, Jan 27 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy died after fire engulfed a few houses in a village here, police said Sunday.According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Pal Singh, the incident took place in Khadipur Malahichak village on Saturday night.Singh said the deceased has been identified as Ankush Sahni (7).Nearly six houses were gutted in the fire. PTI CORR NAV DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos