Boy dies in cylinder blast in Muzaffarnagar

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 3 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy died and six people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Monday. The incident occurred at Jogiya Khera village in Phugana area on Sunday evening when food was being prepared and a cylinder caught fire, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav. The body of the deceased, Fihan, has been sent for post-mortem. The injured, Gulfam (40), his wife, Parveen (38), four children were shifted to a hospital, Yadav added. PTI CORRHMB