Boy drowns while bathing in Yamuna river

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy drowned while taking bath in the Yamuna river here on Sunday, police said.Shoab and Usman both 16-year-old, and Sameer (17) were bathing in the river when they drifted into deep water. Locals rushed in and rescued Sameer and Usman from drowning, an official said.Shaheen Bagh police station was informed abut the incident at 2.27 pm. The Delhi Fire Service said they received call around 2.30 pm after which officials rushed to the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Shoab's body was fished out with the help of NDRF rescue team called on the spot. The body has been kept in Alsifa hospital and inquest proceedings have been initiated, he said. PTI AMP NSD