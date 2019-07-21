Boy electrocuted in East Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A two and a half years old boy died allegedly due to electric shock in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, police said Sunday. The incident took place inside a plastic factory in which the boy, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, entered while playing near it, they said. The boy received an electric shock after he accidentally touched a live wire with his leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. The family buried his body at around 4 pm. The police were informed about the incident at around 9 pm, after which the body was exhumed and shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem, they said. After the post-mortem on Sunday, the body was handed over to the family, they said, adding that no foul was involved. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police added. PTI NIT CK