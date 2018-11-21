Boy falls to death in septic tank while playing

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died after falling into a partially open septic tank while playing in Uttam Nagar of Dwarka district, police said Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday, they said. The victim was playing with children of his age group when he fell in the septic tank which was partially open, a senior police officer said. The boy was taken out from the tank and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father, a case was registered, he added. Police said the septic tank belonged to one Pritam Singh of Nawada village. He built this septic tank on public land in about 15 years ago, the officer said. The body was sent for post-mortem, police said, adding further investigation is underway.The father of the deceased, a resident of Nawada village, is a casual labourer and has been living in a rented accommodation with his family. PTI AMP CK