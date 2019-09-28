Boy, girl set themselves on fire in UP; 1 dead

Mathura, Sep 27 (PTI) A girl died and a teenage boy was seriously injured after they set themselves on fire at a house in Kunjera village on Friday, police said.Rinki (14) and and Mukesh (17) took the step when none of the girl's family members were present in the house, they said.While the girl died in the house, the boy ran out of the house after setting himself on fire. The neighbours doused the fire on the boy's body, a police officer said.Mukesh was admitted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be serious, the officer said. PTI CORR NSDNSD