Boy, his sister drown in water tank in Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer, Mar 26 (PTI) A teenaged boy and his sister drowned in a water tank in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday, police said.The incident occurred in Bhurtia village under Nagana police station area where 18-year-old Kishan Singh accidently slipped into a water tank inside a farm, they said.His sister, Manisha (15), raised an alarm and jumped into the tank to rescue Kisan but both drowned, police said.The bodies were taken out and handed over to their family members after postmortem examination. PTI CORR SDA SOMSOM