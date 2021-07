Balrampur (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was killed by a leopard here, police said Tuesday.The incident took place in Binholi Kala village near Sohelwa Forest range Monday night when the leopard entered a house and attacked Khurshid while he was sleeping, they said.The body has been sent for postmortem. PTI CORR ABN DVDV