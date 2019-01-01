Boy killed, teenager shot at during New Year's eve celebrations in northeast Delhi

(Eds: Adding fresh development) New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was killed and another teenager shot at during New Year's eve celebrations in two separate incidents in northeast Delhi, police said Tuesday. The first incident took place at around 11 pm and police were informed about it by hospital authorities, they said. An investigation revealed that the boy sustained bullet injuries during New Year's eve celebrations organised near his residence in the Usmanpur area, a senior police officer said. Witnesses claimed they heard the sound of firecrackers going off and later found the boy lying unconscious, the officer said. The victim was declared brought dead by on-duty doctors at Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) hospital, he said. The officer said it appears that the boy sustained bullet injuries, though the exact cause of the death will be confirmed after post-mortem. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, he said. Several people have been questioned and examined in connection with the incident, however it is yet to be confirmed if the incident was result of celebratory firing, the officer added. In another incident, a 12-year-old boy was shot at during New Year celebrations at around 12:30 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said. The boy sustained a gunshot injury in his shoulder. He was admitted to JPC hospital from where he was later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, the officer said. The victim is now out of danger, he added. A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly injuring the teenager during celebratory firing, police said. The accused has been identified as Sakib, also a resident of Welcome area, they said.Investigations revealed that the incident took place when a group of people including the victim's neighbours were celebrating new year on the terrace of their house, he said. A case has been registered against the accused, the officer said. PTI AMP INDIND