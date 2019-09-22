scorecardresearch
Boy stabbed to death in Central Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by two juveniles following a quarrel in Central Delhi's Nabi Karim area on Sunday, police said. The two boys have been apprehended, they said.It is suspected that the boys were arguing over a monetary matter, police said, adding that they received a call about the quarrel around 3.30 pm The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friend, who was present at the time of incident, but was declared brought dead, a senior police official said. During interrogation, the accused told police that the victim used to often ask them for money, police said. PTI AMP AMP ANBANB

