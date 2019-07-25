Boy swept away during downpour in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) A teenage boy was washed away in a drain during torrential rain in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.The boy, aged around 15, was standing near the swollen nullah (drain) when he slipped into it and was swept away in fast-moving waters, Station House Officer, Khatushaymji, Surendra Kumar Saini said. He said the rescue operation has been initiated. PTI SDA CK