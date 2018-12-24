Boys should be taught how to respect women right from beginning, says Suujoy Mukerji

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Director Suujoy Mukerji believes that boys should be taught how to respect women right from their childhood.Mukerji has debuted into the movie scene with a short film titled "Ab Mujhe Udnaa Hai: Let Me Soar High". It is based on a story by Sunil Kapoor, which is part of his recently released book "The Peacock Feather".Kapoor found the motivation to write the story in the aftermath of the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder.The film revolves around an 18-year-old girl who after being molested goes in a state of shock but eventually musters up the courage to realise her dreams."Molestation should not be taken lightly. Eighty per cent of women are molested in the world and most of them are coming out and talking about it," Mukerji told PTI."I want men to understand this from childhood. Boys, when they're growing up, they should be taught how to respect women. If a woman once says 'no', you can't turn around and force it on her," he added.The filmmaker said that the film helped him get in touch with "his emotional side" and credits the #MeToo movement for the growing awareness among the masses."#MeToo movement has made a lot of people aware. There is a fear which is among men now, and you can't take women for granted, so it is a good thing which has happened," he said.Mukerji's next projects include a feature film, a remake of his father, Joy Mukherjee's film "Ek Musafir Ek Haseena" (1962) and a web series titled "Gutka King", which is an adaptation of Kapoor's story of the same name. PTI CORR RDS BKBK