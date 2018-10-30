BPCL shares fall over 4% after Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The scrip of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) went down over 4 per cent Tuesday after the state-run firm posted 48.3 per cent decline in net profit for the second quarter ended September 2018. The scrip fell 3.72 per cent to close at Rs 266.65 on BSE. Intra-day, it dropped 4.49 per cent to Rs 264.50. On NSE, shares of the company declined 4.12 per cent to end at Rs 265.90. BPCL Monday posted 48.3 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1,218.71 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018. The company had earned a net profit of Rs 2,357.40 crore in the same quarter a year ago. During the quarter, its revenues from operations rose to Rs 82,884.82 crore as compared to Rs 64,133.01 in the July-September period of 2017. PTI SUM SHW ANUANU