Brad Pitt's 'Ad Astra' not releasing on May 24: reports

Los Angeles, May 5 (PTI) Brad Pitt-starrer "Ad Astra" will reportedly not be hitting the theatres on its official release date of May 24.According to Variety, after multiple delays, the James Gray-directed space feature was set to be released this month but is now likely to be moved to a later date owing to 20th Century Fox's acquisition by Disney.The film features Pitt as an astronaut who travels to the outer reaches of the solar system to find his missing father, played by Tommy Lee Jones. Gray is best known for films such as "Two Lovers", "The Immigrant" and "The Lost City of Z". "Ad Astra", which also features Donald Sutherland, Ruth Negga and Jamie Kennedy, is his first sci-fi project. Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner have produced the film under their Plan B banner.