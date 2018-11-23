Bradford university organises workshop in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Extending support to the government's Digital India programme, England's University of Bradford organised a workshop in the city on "Leadership in the Age of Digital Era".The workshop, part of the university's "India-Engagement symposium", focused on enhancing the knowledge of the participants regarding different leadership styles, skills and attributes associated with good leaders."In recent times, India has projected itself in the global setting as a major hub for technological advancement and development. "However, there is further potential for Indian organisations to leverage new disruptive technologies such as the artificial intelligence, big data and block chain in order to out-innovate and out-execute established standards and outperform their competition both nationally and globally. In order to do so, having a forward-thinking mind-set and skill-set is imperative," Associate Dean of the Bradford University Vishanth Weerakkody said. He said leading an organisation is not a piece of cake. There are key themes that need to be recognised in order to be a competent leader in the digital era."In today's time when disruption technologies are evolving, every leader needs to have knowledge of their potential and how those technologies may end up affecting their own selves or the organisations that they lead," he added.The experts leading the workshop opined that it is need of the hour that educational institutions start conducting training programmes on leadership and the attributes that are needed to succeed in the digital age so as to nurture the future leaders of the world.The India Engagement Symposium witnessed participation from school leaders, student counsellors, recruitment agents as well as representatives from various universities, corporate and financial institutions. PTI GJS DPB